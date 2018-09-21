125 Years

Sept 21, 1893

The 34th annual fair of the Shelby County Agricultural Institute was opened yesterday. As usual the first day was devoted entirely to the making of entries and placing of exhibits in proper shape. Today is really the first day of the fair as no races are had or premiums awarded on Tuesday.

———

H. Guthrie gives notice that peddlers of candy, popcorn, peanuts, etc., will not be allowed to sell their goods within a quarter of a mile of the fairgrounds. He adds that the law prohibiting such sales within those limits will be enforced.

100 Years

Sept 21, 1918

To meet the growing demand for home sites in the suburbs of Sidney, B.P. Wagner has laid out a new addition of lots on North street, just west of the Cherry Cheer plant. The land is what is known as the Royon property. Many of the lots face North street and some on Carey street.

———

Second hand and cast-off clothing, shoes and other articles of wearing apparel are needed for the destitute people of Belgium and Northern France. A central receiving station will be set up. If unable to bring clothing, notify Mrs. Raymond Piper, chairman. Mrs. Roy Klipstine or Mrs. Elston Brown and a truck will call.

———

Miss Laura Dill, of Anna, has accepted a position as musical director at French Camp College in Mississippi and left today to assume her duties.

———

It is predicted that fresh eggs will sell for $1 a dozen in some Ohio cities this winter.

75 Years

Sept. 21, 1943

Organizing for the new school year, the Girls’ Athletic Association at Sidney High school has named the following managers for the year; Ann McLean, volleyball; Betty Ferree, basketball; Jean Maurer, softball; Elizabeth Robinson, track and field; Shirley Shively, tennis; Virginia Hoewischer, ping-pong; Pat Uffner, hiking; Ann Campbell, bicycling; Aryn Robinson, shuffleboard.

———

Miss Doris Waterman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Waterman, has been named carnival queen for the annual fall festival at New Bremen.

50 Years

Sept. 21, 1968

Statistics released by the Sidney Senior athletic department showed today that Johnny Wiggins is setting the pace for the season in the local football offensive department.

Wiggins, an ‘I’ back, has scored a 36-point total on six touchdowns in the Jackets’ first two outings. The junior has carried the ball 17 times for a total of 348 yards, averaging 20.5 yards per carry.

———

Leaders in the first Sidney-Shelby County YMCA membership drive were honored at the “Y’s” annual board meeting Thursday night.

Dr. John Beigel and Richard Koehler were recognized for securing 136 members in their divisions. Koehler’s division led the membership campaign. Dr. Beigel’s division was cited for obtaining the most money for memberships. Captains recognized for top achievements included Mrs. Mark Hentrich, Richard Henke, Lee Woodruff and Mrs. Effie Russell. Top individual workers recognized were Jane Taylor, Pearl Hufford, Douglas Millhoff and Don Kessler

25 Years

Sept 21, 1993

Two Sidney residents are members of bands at Ohio Northern University which have scheduled upcoming performances.

Sharon M. Spinner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Spinner, 515 Aurora Place, is a member of the Ohio Northern University symphonic band. Spinner is a senior majoring in music education.

Beth A. Bridges, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bridges, 319 E. Ruth St., is a member of the Ohio Northern University marching band. Bridges is a junior majoring in elementary education.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-14.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org