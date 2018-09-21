Cook-Off names semi-finalists

SIDNEY — Sidney Daily News preliminary judges have named 24 area cooks as semi-finalists in the cook-off for its 34th annual Harvest Holiday Cookbook recipe contest.

They will take their prepared dishes to the Crossroads in Hardin, Sept. 29, to be judged by professional chefs and guest judges who will select a finalist in each of six categories. From those finalists, the judges will name a winner of the Clancy’s $300 grand prize.

Robert Schmiesing, of Minster, executive chef at Fair Haven; Gary Strasser, of Anna, manager of Clancy’s in Sidney; and Misty Shroyer, of Sidney, cafeteria manager of Sidney City Schools, will sample dishes prepared by the home cooks and judge them on preparation methods and presentation.

Guest judges from prize-sponsoring businesses will vote with Schmiesing, Strasser and Shroyer to choose category winners, who will each win $50.

Vying for the Ohio Living Dorothy Love Desserts category prize will be Peggy Cundiff, of Sidney, with Maple Bourbon Brown Butter Peach Pie; Joyce Platfoot, of Wapakoneta, with Pumpkin-Pecan Spice Cake; Jackie Selover, of Sidney, with Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting; and Mary Lou Veit, of Sidney, with Blue-Ribbon Apple-Kiwi Pie.

The Flint’s TV and Appliance Main Dishes category prize will go to either Lisa Anderson, of Sidney, for Taco Lasagna; Jim Herring, of Botkins, for Cheese Potato Soup; Rose Schlater, of Versailles, for Chicken Bacon Alfredo Roll Ups; or Margie Wuebker, of Fort Loramie, for Chicken and Dressing.

Mark Brown, of Sidney, with Sauerkraut Salad; Tim Hickman, of Sidney, with Smoked Meatball Caprese; Frank Mariano, of Sidney, with Sharp & Spicy Cheese Ball; and Beverly Patzman, of Hebron, Kentucky, with Golden Onion Bake, will compete for the Wilson Health Scrumptious Sides category championship.

Clancy’s will sponsor the Pastabilities category prize. It will go to Judy Hess, of Troy, for Chicken Casserole; Linda Hickman, of Sidney, for Minty Linguine with Grilled Chicken; Deb Moorman, of Sidney, for Parmesan Garlic Spaghetti; or Nancy Morgan, of Sidney, for Bacon Alfredo Penne Pasta.

Linda J. Baker, of Sidney, with Baked Hot Crab Dip; Tony Bornhorst, of Fort Loramie, with Peanut Brittle; Margaret Cook, of Sidney, with Date Balls; and Kathy Ingle, of Piqua, with Million Dollar Fudge will vie for the Sidney and Troy CarStar Holiday Traditions category prize.

Contestants in the race for the Gateway Arts Council Carry-In Faves category prize are Darla Jones, of Sidney, with Peanut Butter and Potato Chip Truffles; Sherri Ward, of Sidney, with Sweet Potato Chili; Pat Woolley, of Jackson Center, with Cranberry Meatballs; and Larry Wuebker, of Fort Loramie, with Macho Nacho 10-Layer Dip.

Cooks from Sidney, Fort Loramie, Tipp City, Troy, New Bremen, Jackson Center, Casstown, Piqua, Versailles, Botkins and Wapakoneta, Ohio, and Hebron, Kentucky, submitted contest entries.

Cooks from Sidney, Bellefontaine, Troy and Findlay, Ohio, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Crimora, Virginia, sent noncompeting recipes to be included in the 2018 Sidney Daily News Harvest Holiday Cookbook, which will be available Nov. 17.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_CookbookGuyfz-1.jpg

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.