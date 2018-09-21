Courthouse increases safety measures

SIDNEY — Security measures at the Shelby County Courthouse are changing, effective Oct. 1, 2018.

Beginning that day, people will no longer be permitted to take baby strollers or carseats into the courthouse. In addition, persons will be instructed to leave food and beverages outside.

“Many surrounding counties have already implemented this policy,” said Security Officer Deputy Jeff Gillman. “We believe it is a good idea based on the issues we have noted in other areas.”

Judge James Stevenson said, “We do not wish to cause an inconvenience to persons entering the courthouse but believe this is necessary for the safety of everyone.”