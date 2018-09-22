125 Years

Sept. 22, 1893

The heating pipes between the court house and the county engine house are being covered with asbestos.

About two dozen tramps were locked up in box cars by the night police last night.

Thomas O’Leary should be given special police authority for the benefit of those who make the court house yard their place of taking a daily nap.

100 Years

Sept. 22, 1918

The auditorium of the high school was filled last evening with many Sidney music lovers who gathered to hear the concert presented by Miss Zadie Rosenthal, who recently completed her work at the College of Music of Cincinnati, under the direction of Lino Mattioli. She was accompanied by H.T. Hart, also a student at the College of Music.

Mrs. W.S. Collins was elected president of the Loyal Women’s class of the Church of Christ, when members met last evening with Mrs. Lillie Simpson. Mrs. Ferd Edgar was named vice president; Mrs. Johnston, secretary; and Mrs. Albert Klapp, treasurer.

75 Years

Sept. 22, 1943

Sidney’s future in the postwar world was given consideration at the regular meeting of the Sidney Merchants Association last evening, when manpower, rationing, planning, airport possibilities, and war bond buying were discussed by several speakers. The latter included Joseph B. Cook, war finance chairman; Mrs. E.F. Conover, chief rationing clerk; E.M. Seving, manpower director; Service Director Rex Price, planning; and Homer English, airport committee chairman.

With only eight days remaining to raise $621,600 to complete Shelby county’s quote of $1,420,000 in the war loan campaign, leaders in the drive today again urged bondadiers to complete their contacts. It was noted that reports indicate only about one-third of the contacts have been made.

Mrs. Fred Griffis, Jr. was elected president of the Charity League, when members named new officers at their meeting last evening. Mrs. William T. Amos was named first vice president; Mrs. Don Thompson, second vice president; Mrs. Richard Salm, secretary; Mrs. Emil Brunner, treasurer.

50 years

Sept. 22, 1968

VERSAILLES – James Bruns, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Bruns of R.R. 1, Yorkshire, received a master of arts degree in education at the August graduation ceremonies at Miami University, Oxford.

Bruns teaches government at Sidney High School.

Jeffrey Millhoff, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Millhoff, 302 Lyndhurst street, is enrolled as a student at International College, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He is in the school of business administration and finance. Mr. Millhoff is a 1968 graduate of Sidney High School.

The Inter-County Choral Association will again present a portion of Handel’s Messiah in Sidney during early December. The Chorus is directed by Stanley Coffelt and accompanists for the choral program are Sue Schneider, organist, and Cynthia Timeus, pianist.

Director Coffelt pointed out today the association is extending an invitation to singers in the community and surrounding area to join in the program, which was first presented last year at First United Methodist Church.

25 Years

Sept. 22, 1993

It’s not something you expect to see women participating in. And you’d least expect to see a teen-age girl competing.

But Holly Petitjean, a senior at Versailles High School and the Montgomery County Joint Vocational School, agreed to try her hand at plowing, and found taking part in competitive plowing matches was something she truly enjoyed.

“One of the guys my dad works with is involved in plowing and he was saying that they would like to get more younger people involved in it. I was only 16 at the time and I thought I’d give it a try,” said the petite youngster who has spent all her life on a farm.

Since that time, she has won one county competition and two state level contests. But that was as a junior. Now, at age 18, she has moved up to the senior level and the competition is a little tougher. In her first competition in the new division, she finished fourth in the contest at the Darke County Fair, and that was not good enough to allow her to advance on to the state level.

“It’s just the competition that I love,” she said. “And I make a lot of new friends.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

