Walking to End Alzheimer’s

People raise their Alzheimer’s flowers during a ceremony before the start to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s starting on the courtsquare Saturday, Sept. 22.

Miriam Borchers, left, 4, daughter of Kent and Heather Borchers, and Josie Borchers, 3, both of Russia, daughter of A.J. and Katie Borchers, dance to music at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event on the courtsquare Saturday, Sept. 22.