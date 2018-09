Kelly Naylor, 17, daughter of Jim and Kathy Naylor and Ben Kuck, 18, both of New Bremen, son of Bob and Cheryl Kuck, were crowned homecoming queen and king Friday, Sept. 21.

Kelly Naylor, 17, daughter of Jim and Kathy Naylor and Ben Kuck, 18, both of New Bremen, son of Bob and Cheryl Kuck, were crowned homecoming queen and king Friday, Sept. 21. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN092418BremenCrown.jpg Kelly Naylor, 17, daughter of Jim and Kathy Naylor and Ben Kuck, 18, both of New Bremen, son of Bob and Cheryl Kuck, were crowned homecoming queen and king Friday, Sept. 21. Courtesy photo | Jason Alig