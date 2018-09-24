125 Years

Sept. 24, 1893

The 34th annual fair of the Shelby County Agricultural Institute closed yesterday. As compared with the county fair of former years it was not up to the standards, both in the way of exhibits and in finances. The receipts and expenses have not been footed yet, but the secretary said this morning that the receipts were short of the amount taken in last year.

———

O.W. Niswonger, of Oran, won second prize in G.H. Smith’s road bicycle rate at Osborne, Green county, yesterday. W.S. Furman, also of Oran, got eighth place. There were 50 wheelmen in the race. Niswonger’s time for the 19½ miles was 58 minutes and 35 seconds.

100 Years

Sept. 24, 1918

The partnership of O.G. Sellers and J.R. Sellers operating the Sellers Brothers Grocery Co. is being dissolved. J.R. Sellers is retiring from the firm which will continue to be operated by O.G. Sellers under the name of Sellers Grocery Co.

———

It was indicated in Washington today that the national lottery to determine the orders of calling of the 13,000,000 men between 18 and 45, registered Sept. 12, will not be held until next week.

75 Years

Sept. 24, 1943

Monday has been designated as “free movie day” all over the United States, and the local Warner Ohio theatre, in conformance with the occasion, will admit free anyone who purchases a bond – any denomination – at the box office Monday afternoon or evening.

———

Shelby county, with 330 high-income farms per 100 square miles, ranks 17th in concentrated farm buying power among all counties in Ohio according to a research study released by Successfull Farmers magazine. According to the study, Shelby county had 1,349 farms having a gross income of $1,500 or more out of a total of 2,253 farms. Farm buildings in the county were valued at $6,918,000. There were 2,543 automobiles and 1,532 tractors.

50 Years

Sept 24, 1968

A council meeting of the Sidney Gay Square Dance Club was held Monday evening in the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Minton.

New officers elected were Richard Rickey, president; Robert Spillers, treasurer; Jesse Fugate, program; Jack Randolph, publicity; Jason Gregg and Leonard Gephart, refreshments.

———

CINCINNATI – Oscar Robertson, the Cincinnati Royals superstar, has been chosen captain of the team for the third straight season.

Robertson was to lead the Royals tonight in their first preseason game with a National Basketball Association opponent – The Milwaukee Bucks, an expansion team. The Bucks-Royals game will look like a Royals scrimmage of seasons past, as the Bucks have former Royals Wayne Embry, Guy Rodgers, Bob Love, Bud Olsen, John McGlocklin and Lennie Chapell on the squad.

25 Years

Sept. 24, 1993

The soybean has become a mighty mainstay in the economic structure of Shelby County.

With the soybean harvest now under way locally, the crop will be turned into a variety of products. In fact, the very newspaper you are now reading was printed using ink made from soybean oil.

Much processing of soybeans is done in Shelby County at the Cargill Inc. plant in Sidney. And some of the products made from the crop are used in Shelby County businesses, including the printing of The Sidney Daily News.

The soybean is the No. 1 crop in terms of acreage planted in Shelby County, according to Roger Bender, agricultural agent for the Ohio Extension Service.

———

Lynn Helman, a Sidney High School junior, has been chosen as a member of the All-State Choir, which will perform in April at the National and State Music Education Conferences in Cincinnati.

Helman, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Helman, 930 Chestnut Ave., was one of 660 students who submitted audition tapes for the choir. Only 250 from across Ohio were selected.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

