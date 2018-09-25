Anna to crown king, queen Friday night

ANNA — Anna High School will hold its annual homecoming crowning and dance Sept. 28-29. The theme for this year’s event is “Under Construction!”

The crowning of the king and queen will be held Friday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. prior to the kickoff of the football game against Versailles.

Queen candidates are Lindsey Barhorst, daughter of Brad and Jana Barhorst; Claire Bensman, daughter of Dan and Lori Bensman; Courtney Hoehne, daughter of Joe and Sue Hoehne; Breah Kuck, daughter of Craig and Melanie Kuck; Lexi Wells, daughter of Jerry and Maryann Wells; and Lizzy Witer, daughter of Tony and Jennifer Witer.

King candidates are Derek Arling, son of Nick and Yvonne Arling; Luke Cantrell, son of Rick and Jodi Cantrell; Isaac Dodds, son of Dan and Jayma Dodds; Griffin Doseck, son of Keith and Kathy Doseck; Tristen Schwartz, son of Tim and Paulette Schwartz; and Tyler Zimpfer, son of Ted and Molly Zimpfer.

The homecoming dance will be held Saturday, Sept. 29, from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Anna Elementary School multi-purpose area. The colors for the dance are orange and yellow. The homecoming song is “Take Me Home Country Roads” by John Denver. Music will be provided by Dean Langenkamp.

Tickets for the dance are available this week during lunch period at Anna HighS chool. Tickets are $5 per person.