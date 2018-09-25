Homeowners receives 2018 Beautification Award

SIDNEY — Homeowners of the two residences in Sidney chosen for the 2018 Neighborhood Beautification Award were honored during the Sidney City Council meeting Monday night.

The Citizen’s Peer Review Committee unanimously chose homeowners Cole Denise, of 1113 Hamilton Court, and Tony and Elaine Kerns, of 1048 E. Hoewisher Road, to receive the award that recognizes residents for improvements to their residence.

Improvements can include renovation and rehabilitation, general cleanup, landscaping, or any other activity that improves the property and neighborhood.

Denise and the Kerns received a certificate of award, an award sign to be placed in their yard, and a photo of the residence taken by a professional photographer also will be presented to the winners.

Vagnone and Mayor Mike Barhorst thanked the homeowners for the improvements to the city of Sidney. Vagnone said that both residences were anonymously nominated by “appreciative” neighbors, who praised Denise and the Kerns for the improvements to their homes.

“I actually became a homeowner in 2017, so I only worked on the home for about a year or so. And I know as a homeowner there is a lot of work that goes into it, and I know I probably only touched the icing on the cake, but I’m just humbled. There is nothing more I can say,” Denise said when asked if he wanted to say anything before council.

Tony Kerns, when asked if he had any comments on the award, told council, “Just the fact that I live in a wonderful community where a lot of the neighbors chipped in and helped and were a blessing to us, and helped out every step of the way; our family, our friends, our church, the community itself. Just honored to have the award by the city. Thank you.”

In other business during the public comments part of the meeting, Cumberland Avenue resident Merrill Asher requested for council to bring back the previously tabled “no jake braking” ordinance for further consideration at a future meeting. The prohibition was first discussed during council’s workshop session on Jan. 4. At the following meeting, Asher, representative for his neighborhood’s homeowners association, presented their case for the ordinance that would prohibit engine braking in Sidney. It would prohibit engine braking on the Interstate 75 northbound off-ramp at Fair Road and along Fair Road at the traffic signal at the I-75 northbound off-ramp where Love’s Travel Stop will be opening at the end of 2018.

He asked for members to review the additional information he provided Monday night, including more signatures to a petition wanting a no jake braking ordinance in Sidney, and reasons why such an ordinance should be adopted based upon an existing noise ordinance. Asher said the federal government has a noise ordinance set at 80 decimals and Sidney has one set at 60 decimals. Asher said he believes some of the trucks on the road today reach 60 decimals.

“The reason we want this done, is we intend to put up a sign on our property and if you have a noise ordinance number on it, it will mean something. Even though its not on a public road; it’s on a private property. Without it, it means nothing,” Asher said.

He pointed out that this ordinance is similar to the seat-belt law, which can also be difficult to enforce. He asked for council to bring it back to consider passing or not passing the ordinance so Cumberland Avenue residents can move on.

Council also went into an executive session to consider pending or imminent court action and the discipline and employment of a public employee. No action was taken when council members emerged from the executive session.

