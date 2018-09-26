Fire, EMS responds to 358 calls

SIDNEY — In August, personnel of the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services responded to 287 EMS calls and 71 fire calls for a total of 358 calls compared to 364 calls last August.

Personnel conducted in-house EMS infectious control, fire high rise, winch, pump ops, TRT confined space, rope, hazmat, CAD, and Scott Facepiece (Sight) training. Two fire prevention officers attended a two-day Plans Review 101 for Fire Code Officials Class at the Ohio Fire Academy. One firefighter also attended a week long TRT structural collapse training this month.

The fire prevention division performed 80 inspections including 50 annual inspections, eight reinspections, one preschool license inspection, and three fire line inspections, and handled two complaints. There was special inspections held at the KB Tap House, Shelby County Fair Grounds, Lehman Catholic High School, and the Sidney Theater.

The fire prevention office conducted a fire safety education class for over 250 SAPA employees at their health fair. There were also two tours of the station given to four children and two adults.

Sidney Fire was the host for the annual HazMat IQ “Air Monitoring” Class that was held on Aug. 25. This class is available for all area HazMat members.

The department also had two firefighters graduate from Paramedic School. Congratulations to Quinten Pence and Collin Habel.