125 Years

Sept. 27, 1893

The lack of a quorum last night prevented council from transacting any business.

———

Bryan and Smail have opened a meat market in the Charles Smail’s room on Court Street.

———

The Riverside Creamery owned by James Epperson has been closed down.

100 Years

Sept. 27, 1918

The Spanish Influenza has made its appearance in Sidney. The first case was reported this morning by Dr. William Millholland. He was identified as a Mr. Wellbaum who came to Sidney several months ago from Bradford.

———

Miss Laura Richards, who for several months has been a Red Cross nurse stationed at Fort Logan H. Roots, Little Rock, Ark., has left there for overseas duty.

———

The Timeus room at the south side of the square will be open for the receiving of clothing, etc., for the Belgians. Anyone having clothing for this purpose should bring it in and turn it over to the committee.

———

Jerome Wagner, who was taken suddenly ill with acute appendicitis in Chicago, where he had gone to attend school, underwent an operation at Mercy Hospital before his parents arrived in the city. The operation was successful and he is getting along nicely.

75 Years

Sept. 27, 1943

The biggest military parade Sidney and Shelby countians have witnessed since the outbreak of World War II will be held downtown Thursday evening between 7 and 8 o’clock it was announced today. The parade will be held in connection with the army relief benefit movie, “This Is The Army,” to be shown that night at the Ohio Theatre. More than 200 troops, most of them Chinese-Americans from Patterson field, taking part this week in special training at nearby Camp Swezery, will participate.

———

Most of the downtown Sidney stores and many groceries in the outlying areas will continue the practice of the past four months of closing Thursday afternoons or all day Thursday for the balance of the year. It was noted that this action is being taken because of the shortage of most merchandise.

50 Years

Sept. 27, 1968

Pete Rose is gaining on Matty Alou in the complicated “numbers game” which can decide the National League batting championship. Something like $25,000 might be at stake for either batsman depending upon the outcome of the tight race – and both obviously are pressing. Each went 0-for-4 Wednesday night when Rose’s Cincinnati Reds scored a 2-0 victory over Alou’s Pittsburgh Pirates.

The frustrating night left Rose with a .3323 average and Alou with a .3315 mark as they come down to the closest finish of a batting race in the NL since 1931.

———

QUINCY – Susan Weiskittle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adolph Weiskittle, returned to Bowling Green University Wednesday to enter her third year of study there.

She returned to Bowling Green early to take care of her duties as rush chairman of Alpha Phi Sorority. She is second vice president of the American Women’s society.

———

Shelby County’s health commissioner today warned a possible major influenza epidemic has been predicted in the U.S. this coming winter.

Dr. Edward Link said the increased cause for concern is attributed to 400,000 cases of influenza reported in Hong Kong during July. The most serious epidemic of influenza in the U.S. was 1918. A moderate epidemic in 1957 is the most recent recalled by Dr. Link.

25 Years

Sept 27, 1993

The moratorium on accepting cats at the Shelby County Animal Shelter will be delayed by three months as discussions continue between county and city officials on where to house the cats.

Sidney City Manager William Barlow told Sidney City Council Monday night that the Shelby County Commissioners are agreeable to extending the Oct. 1 deadline by three months. In return, the city will hold off on its program of buying “live” traps to be rented out to the general public to trap nuisance stray cats.

———

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) – Retired Lt. Gen. James H. Doolittle, whose daring, daylight bombing raid on Japan during World War II stunned the Japanese and lifted American morale, died Monday at 96.

Doolittle, who died at his son’s home after suffering a stroke earlier this month, set a string of aviation records in the 1920s and ’30s, as an Army pilot and then as an employee of Shell Oil Co.

But he was remembered above all for the first bombing raid of the war on Japan. It took place on April 18, 1942.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-18.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

