Police log

THURSDAY

-3:56 a.m.: menacing. Jeremiah Carl Baxley, 32, 618 Montrose Ave., was arrested for menacing and Kenneth Virgil Wilson, 52, 618 Montrose Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct-fighting or threatening.

WEDNESDAY

-6:41 p.m.: violate protection order. Police investigated a report that a protection order was violated.

TUESDAY

-7:30 p.m.: possession of drug paraphernalia. A 13-year-old male was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia.

Crashes

Mary B. Fortney, 60, 1626 Parr Road, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:57 p.m.

Fortney was traveling southbound on Ohio Avenue in the right lane when she attempted to turn east onto South Street and struck the southbound vehicle on Ohio Avenue traveling in the left lane that was driven by Randall L. Green, 60, 2348 Armstrong Drive.

• Tyler A. Grooms, 21, 220 Piper St., was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:48 p.m.

Grooms was traveling eastbound on Riverbend Boulevard at Hilltop Avenue and when attempting to turn left on Hilltop Avenue turned in front of the westbound vehicle on Riverbend Boulevard causing the other vehicle to strike Grooms’s vehicle.

The other vehicle was driven by Barbara A. Litz, 35, 1614 Cypress Place.

• Tonya VanHull, 53, 316 S. Walnut Ave., was cited with right of way at intersection following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:58 a.m.

VanHull was traveling westbound in the east-west alley in the 400 block of Ohio Avenue and when going through the intersecting north-south alleyway was struck in the left rear by the southbound vehicle in the north-south alleyway that was driven by Benjamin Hun, 58, 515 S. Ohio Ave.

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:32 a.m.

Brenda Douglas, 60, 2925 Leatherwood Creek, was traveling westbound on Court Street when she said the westbound vehicle in front of her pulled forward and then stopped, but Douglas failed to see the other vehicle, driven by Victoria Jennings, 66, 514 Ann Place, had stopped and rear-ended her vehicle.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:25 to 4 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:43 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-5:57 to 10:51 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to two automobile crashes.

-4:07 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to the report that wires were down on a vehicle.

-3:39 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm accidentally set off.

-1:13 p.m.: fuel spill. Crews responded to a fuel spill.

-8:09 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 17 calls. One was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

