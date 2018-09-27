Bradburn enters guilty plea

SIDNEY — A Sidney man pleaded guilty to a charge of rape through plea negotiations in Shelby County Common Pleas Court Thursday. The case involved a female juvenile.

Randy Lee Bradburn, 50, 219 1/2 S. Miami Ave., entered a guilty plea to one count of rape of a victim less than 10 years of age, a felony of the first degree and Tier III sex offense, during his final pretrial hearing.

A plea agreement was reached with Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell after a psychiatric evaluation of Bradburn was conducted. Bradburn was returned to the Shelby County Jail to await sentencing, where he has been incarcerated since his arrest on Feb. 12.

Bradburn faces a mandatory sentence of either life in prison without the possibility of parole or life with the possibility of parole after 15 years. He also faces a potential fine of up to $20,000.

Sell noted that Bradburn would not be eligible for “judicial release,” which is an application for early release, nor will he be eligible to be credited for time served.

If and when Bradburn is released, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In March, Bradburn was initially indicted on two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies, and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

One rape charge accused Bradburn of engaging in sexual conduct with a six-year-old from March through June 2016. The second rape charge indicated he also committed sexual conduct with a seven-year-old girl from September through December 2016.

The gross sexual imposition case accused him of having sexual contact with an eight-year-old girl on Oct. 31, 2017.

At the time of Bradburn’s plea of guilty to one count of rape, counts two and three of the indictment were dismissed.

On Feb. 15, he was indicted on 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, all fourth-degree felonies.

He was charged for having pornographic images on his cell phone involving a prepubescent girl having sexual relations with an adult male. The offenses reportedly occurred in Sidney between Dec. 31, 2017, and Feb. 9, 2018, according to authorities.

This case was also dismissed during Thursday’s pretrial hearing.

According to online records, Bradburn has two previous sex crime convictions, one of which resulted in his being registered as a sex offender in Indiana.

On May 23, 2000, Bradburn, a resident of Portland, Indiana, at the time, was charged with three counts of child molesting in Wells County Superior Court. Eventually convicted of gross sexual imposition, Bradburn was ordered to register as sex offender for two years.

On June 13, 2017, Bradburn, living at 212 Washington St. in Sidney at the time, was found guilty of one count of criminal child enticement, a first-degree misdemeanor, in Sidney Municipal Court. A second charge was dropped through plea negotiations.

The report indicated that on April 27, 2017, Bradburn had lured two girls, ages 4 and 8, into his apartment without permission of the parents. He was arrested on May 2 that year by Sidney Police and charged with two counts of criminal child enticement. At the time, authorities considered the crimes as felonies due to Bradburn’s having a similar conviction in Indiana.

On May 10, prosecutors reported they would be unable to charge Bradburn with felonies based on an out-of-state conviction and refiled the case as first-degree misdemeanors.

At his sentencing, Bradburn pleaded no contest to the amended charge and was sentenced to 150 days in jail, fined $250 and assessed court costs. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims or their families and have no unsupervised contact with other juveniles under the age of 14 years.

Bradburn was placed on two years of probation, which he was still serving at the time of his arrest in February.

