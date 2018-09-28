125 Years

Sept. 28, 1893

The county commissioners have decided to submit the question of expending $30,000 to purchase grounds and build a children’s home at the November election. This action came following a joint meeting last night of the commissioners, committee on Charitable institutions and Judge Richie in the commissioner’s office. The ladies of the committee – Mrs. J.H. Wagner, Mrs. E.H. Arbuckle and Mrs. T.M. Hussey – all expressed the opinion that the time has come that steps should be taken for the home for destitute children in the county.

———

J.S. Laughlin, George Linder, Harry Conner, J.S. Wilson, and Thomas Martin leave tomorrow morning for Chicago. From there they will go to Wisconsin where they will spend a few weeks hunting.

100 Years

Sept 28, 1918

The local draft board was advised late Thursday that the call for 46 Shelby county men for military duty, scheduled to leave Oct. 8 for Camp Sherman, has been temporarily cancelled. The cancellation resulted from the prevalence of Spanish Influenza at the camp.

———

The Sidney Machine Tool Co. has been placed in Class Two among the essential industries for the manufacture of products necessary for the successful prosecution of the war.

75 Years

Sept 28, 1943

Members of city council at their meeting last evening directed the city solicitor to prepare legislation for the issuance of bonds in the amount of $9,800 to pay the city’s portion of the black top improvement on Ohio and Main avenues. A request for the water line extension on Russell road and in Clinton township was turned down because it was felt the limited number of customers to be served did not warrant the necessary expenditure.

———

Ned Logan will head the Iutis club during the coming year following the annual election held last evening. Cleon Heniser was elected vice president; Eugene Fogt, secretary; Hamlin Blake, treasurer; William Amos, historian; George Allen, chaplain; Charles Haney, sergeant at arms; and Ralph Baumgardner, trustee.

———

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary have organized an impromptu canteen in the Methodist church recreation room for the entertainment of the approximately 200 Chinese boys who will be stationed here through next week for training at nearby Camp Swezey.

50 Years

Sept. 28, 1968

Seven members of Sidney’s Prospective Sweet Adeline chorus attended the recent Sweet Adeline Music School. The event was held in the Netherland Hilton Hotel in Cincinnati, September 13-15.

Attending were Mrs. Thomas Hibner, Mrs. Donald Reese, Mrs. Charles Waldsmith, Mrs. Sam Fogt, Mrs. Dave Slagle, Mrs. Katherine Bender and Miss Vicky Aiken.

———

“The Shelby County United Fund is a contribution-centered function – people oriented and trying to meet the needs of people,” Glen Phillips, 1968 campaign chairman told approximately 200 workers Thursday night in sounding the keynote for the upcoming county-wide effort.

The goal of $116,449 is approximately $16,000 higher than last year, reflecting the addition of another agency and expansion of activities of most of the other groups.

25 Years

Sept. 28, 1993

Minors under age 18 won’t be allowed to roam city streets after certain hours once the City of Sidney’s curfew goes into effect. The curfew extends from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30 annually and is designed to curb juvenile activity after dark.

During this time, it is unlawful for anyone under age 18 to be on public streets, sidewalks, alleys or any other unsupervised place during the following hours: 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Youngsters attending school, church or civic functions will be allowed out later, provided that the sponsor of the event advised the police chief or his designed officer of the event and when it will end. the youths will be given 30 minutes from the time the event ends to get home.

Curfew provisions do not apply to minors accompanied by a parent, guardian or other adult having care and custody of the minor, or where the minor is on an emergency errand, or upon a business trip directed or ordered by his parent or guardian.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

