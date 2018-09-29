Anna homecoming king and queen crowned

Derek Arling and Courtney Hoehne were crowned Anna homecoming king and queen Friday, Sept. 28. Derek Arling, 18, son of Nick and Yvonne Arling. Arling has participated in band, cross country, track, French Club, school musicals and Industrial Technology Club. Courtney Hoehne, 18, both of Anna, daughter of Joe and Su Hoehne. Hoehne has participated in Eco Warriors, FCCLA, and school musicals. She is involved int 4-H and is on the cheer team at the YMCA.

