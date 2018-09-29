Alpacas everywhere

People walk Alpacas at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

Lynda Justus-Galbreath, of Sidney, uses a spinning wheel and makes yarn from Alpaca Fiber at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

Sophia Bundy, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Lucy gates and Dillion Bundy, goes down a slide at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

A pair of Alpacas at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

Tim Musser ( Timmy G), of Sidney, from TImmy G and Company sings at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

Alyssa Wigginton, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Megan Overbey pumps some water from the well at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

Mark and Michelle walker, of Wapakoneta, pose in an American Gothic painting by Grant Wood at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

A group of people take a hay ride during Alpaca Day at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

Penelope Iddings, 1, daughter of Crysta Clegg, pets an alpaca while Addy Frohne, 13, both of Sidney, daughter of Nancy was walking the alpaca for the Alpaca Day at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

Jax Gepart, 5, of Covington, son of Jeff Gepart, plays on a bungy swing tied to a tree at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.