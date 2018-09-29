Posted on by

Alpacas everywhere


People walk Alpacas at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

People walk Alpacas at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Lynda Justus-Galbreath, of Sidney, uses a spinning wheel and makes yarn from Alpaca Fiber at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Sophia Bundy, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Lucy gates and Dillion Bundy, goes down a slide at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

A pair of Alpacas at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Tim Musser ( Timmy G), of Sidney, from TImmy G and Company sings at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Alyssa Wigginton, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Megan Overbey pumps some water from the well at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Mark and Michelle walker, of Wapakoneta, pose in an American Gothic painting by Grant Wood at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

A group of people take a hay ride during Alpaca Day at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Penelope Iddings, 1, daughter of Crysta Clegg, pets an alpaca while Addy Frohne, 13, both of Sidney, daughter of Nancy was walking the alpaca for the Alpaca Day at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Jax Gepart, 5, of Covington, son of Jeff Gepart, plays on a bungy swing tied to a tree at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

People walk Alpacas at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

Lynda Justus-Galbreath, of Sidney, uses a spinning wheel and makes yarn from Alpaca Fiber at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

Sophia Bundy, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Lucy gates and Dillion Bundy, goes down a slide at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

A pair of Alpacas at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

Tim Musser ( Timmy G), of Sidney, from TImmy G and Company sings at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

Alyssa Wigginton, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Megan Overbey pumps some water from the well at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

Mark and Michelle walker, of Wapakoneta, pose in an American Gothic painting by Grant Wood at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

A group of people take a hay ride during Alpaca Day at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

Penelope Iddings, 1, daughter of Crysta Clegg, pets an alpaca while Addy Frohne, 13, both of Sidney, daughter of Nancy was walking the alpaca for the Alpaca Day at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

Jax Gepart, 5, of Covington, son of Jeff Gepart, plays on a bungy swing tied to a tree at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.

People walk Alpacas at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Alpaca1.jpgPeople walk Alpacas at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Lynda Justus-Galbreath, of Sidney, uses a spinning wheel and makes yarn from Alpaca Fiber at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Alpaca10.jpgLynda Justus-Galbreath, of Sidney, uses a spinning wheel and makes yarn from Alpaca Fiber at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Sophia Bundy, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Lucy gates and Dillion Bundy, goes down a slide at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Alpaca2.jpgSophia Bundy, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Lucy gates and Dillion Bundy, goes down a slide at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

A pair of Alpacas at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Alpaca3.jpgA pair of Alpacas at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Tim Musser ( Timmy G), of Sidney, from TImmy G and Company sings at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Alpaca4.jpgTim Musser ( Timmy G), of Sidney, from TImmy G and Company sings at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Alyssa Wigginton, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Megan Overbey pumps some water from the well at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Alpaca5.jpgAlyssa Wigginton, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Megan Overbey pumps some water from the well at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Mark and Michelle walker, of Wapakoneta, pose in an American Gothic painting by Grant Wood at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Alpaca6.jpgMark and Michelle walker, of Wapakoneta, pose in an American Gothic painting by Grant Wood at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

A group of people take a hay ride during Alpaca Day at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Alpaca7.jpgA group of people take a hay ride during Alpaca Day at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Penelope Iddings, 1, daughter of Crysta Clegg, pets an alpaca while Addy Frohne, 13, both of Sidney, daughter of Nancy was walking the alpaca for the Alpaca Day at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Alpaca8.jpgPenelope Iddings, 1, daughter of Crysta Clegg, pets an alpaca while Addy Frohne, 13, both of Sidney, daughter of Nancy was walking the alpaca for the Alpaca Day at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Jax Gepart, 5, of Covington, son of Jeff Gepart, plays on a bungy swing tied to a tree at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Alpaca9.jpgJax Gepart, 5, of Covington, son of Jeff Gepart, plays on a bungy swing tied to a tree at Count Your Blessings Alpacas Saturday, Sept. 29. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News