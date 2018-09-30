POWER grants awarded

SIDNEY — The mission of the Shelby County United Way Women’s Initiative Group, POWER (Passionate Optimistic Women Encouraging Results) is to build a powerful force of women philanthropists who develop financial resources, unite in service and are advocates for programs and initiatives that benefit children and their families in Shelby County.

One of the main initiatives of POWER is the Kindergarten Tutoring program. It is in full swing and is providing Kindergarteners in the local schools with one-on-one interactions with volunteers throughout the community. If anyone is interested in volunteering, call Amy at the United Way office at 937-492-2101.

POWER has supported children and families since their conception in 2014 in many ways and one of those is by providing very POWERful allocations. POWER began accepting applications for annual grants for up to $1,000 in July and August of this year. The grant monies are earmarked for projects that fulfill POWER’s mission to help provide programs and assistance to initiatives that benefit children and families in Shelby County.

The grants were awarded to only 501c3 agencies or government entities.

Since 2014, POWER has allocated $24,866 back into our community that help support their mission to make a positive impact in the lives of children and families. Grants this year have been awarded to nine organizations. The Sidney First United Methodist Church was awarded $600 for their Get Ahead Program. The Shelby County Health Department was awarded $650 for their Parent-Child Sexuality Education Classes. Sidney City Schools was awarded $600 for their Latch Key Program. Rustic Hope was awarded $750 for their mission in supporting single mothers. Shelby County Libraries was awarded $1,000 to support Imagination Library. Big Brothers Big Sisters was awarded $600 to support their Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies Curriculum. Elizabeth’s New Life Center was awarded $600 to support their Love Your Baby Program. Jackson Center School was awarded $600 to support their BUILD Mentoring Program. Sidney Cooperative Nursery School was awarded $600 to support their Nature Storytime Program.

Anyone interested in joining POWER may contact Amy at the Shelby County United Way office at 937-492-2101 or by email at awest@shelbycountyunitedway.org. Additional information on POWER, and the impact they are having in the community can be found on its website at Power4Women.org.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of our local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers. The Shelby County United Way is highly rated from Charity Navigator. Through the Second week, the campaign totals are $163,573. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed P.O. Box 751, Sidney.