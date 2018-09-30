Nominations sought for grand marshal

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive! is currently looking for a grand marshal for the 2018 Winter Wonderland Parade taking place on Nov. 16.

Anyone who would like to nominate someone they think is an outstanding community member in the Sidney/Shelby county area, should send Sidney Alive! a nomination form. Forms can be downloaded from the website sidneyalive.org.

Forms should be mailed to Sidney Alive at 109 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, OH 45365 or email it to office@sidneyalive.org. Forms must be turned in by Nov. 1.