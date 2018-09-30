Everything pumpkin

Leo Dietz, 2, of New Bremen, takes a ride on a pony Saturday, Sept. 29, afternoon at the Pumpkinfest in New Bremen. Leo is the son of Jonathan Andrea Dietz.

Colby Roy, 4, of Wapakoneta, enjoys the inflatable slide at the New Bremen Pumpkinfest, Saturday, Sept. 29. Colby is the son of Derrick Roy and Angel Baker.

Katherine Garman, 9, of New Bremen, gets her face painted from The Face Paint Crew of Botkins. Katherine is the daughter of Jason and Lynn Garman.

Kaitlyn Schmit performs at the New Bremen Pumpkinfest.

Versailles High School Band performs Creatures of the Night at the New Bremen High School Band Contest during New Bremen Pumpkinfest Saturday, Sept. 29,

Reagan Shaw, of Columbus, is checking out a C5 Lift Truck from local manufacture Crown Equipment Corporation with her grandparents from New Knoxville. Reagan is the 4-year-old daughter of Jason and Stacie Shaw.

New Bremen High School Principal Marcus Overman wins the Pumpkin Eating Contest Saturday, Sept. 29, afternoon at the New Bremen Pumpkinfest.

Local kids participate in the Pie Eating Contest Saturday, Sept. 29, afternoon at the New Bremen Pumpkinfest.

Delilah Zamola, left, 8, of St. Marys, competes in the pumpkin eating contest at Pumpkinfest Saturday, Sept. 29. She is the daughter of Miranda Zamola.

Greg Berning, of New Bremen, throws the bean bag in the Corn Hole Tournament during the Pumpkinfest at New Bremen Saturday, Sept. 29.