Everything pumpkin


Leo Dietz, 2, of New Bremen, takes a ride on a pony Saturday, Sept. 29, afternoon at the Pumpkinfest in New Bremen. Leo is the son of Jonathan Andrea Dietz.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Pumpkinfest9-1.jpgLeo Dietz, 2, of New Bremen, takes a ride on a pony Saturday, Sept. 29, afternoon at the Pumpkinfest in New Bremen. Leo is the son of Jonathan Andrea Dietz. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Colby Roy, 4, of Wapakoneta, enjoys the inflatable slide at the New Bremen Pumpkinfest, Saturday, Sept. 29. Colby is the son of Derrick Roy and Angel Baker.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Pumpkinfest8-1.jpgColby Roy, 4, of Wapakoneta, enjoys the inflatable slide at the New Bremen Pumpkinfest, Saturday, Sept. 29. Colby is the son of Derrick Roy and Angel Baker. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Katherine Garman, 9, of New Bremen, gets her face painted from The Face Paint Crew of Botkins. Katherine is the daughter of Jason and Lynn Garman.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Pumpkinfest7-1.jpgKatherine Garman, 9, of New Bremen, gets her face painted from The Face Paint Crew of Botkins. Katherine is the daughter of Jason and Lynn Garman. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Kaitlyn Schmit performs at the New Bremen Pumpkinfest.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Pumpkinfest6-1.jpgKaitlyn Schmit performs at the New Bremen Pumpkinfest. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Versailles High School Band performs Creatures of the Night at the New Bremen High School Band Contest during New Bremen Pumpkinfest Saturday, Sept. 29,
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Pumpkinfest1-1.jpgVersailles High School Band performs Creatures of the Night at the New Bremen High School Band Contest during New Bremen Pumpkinfest Saturday, Sept. 29, Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Reagan Shaw, of Columbus, is checking out a C5 Lift Truck from local manufacture Crown Equipment Corporation with her grandparents from New Knoxville. Reagan is the 4-year-old daughter of Jason and Stacie Shaw.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Pumpkinfest10-1.jpgReagan Shaw, of Columbus, is checking out a C5 Lift Truck from local manufacture Crown Equipment Corporation with her grandparents from New Knoxville. Reagan is the 4-year-old daughter of Jason and Stacie Shaw. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

New Bremen High School Principal Marcus Overman wins the Pumpkin Eating Contest Saturday, Sept. 29, afternoon at the New Bremen Pumpkinfest.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Pumpkinfest2-1.jpgNew Bremen High School Principal Marcus Overman wins the Pumpkin Eating Contest Saturday, Sept. 29, afternoon at the New Bremen Pumpkinfest. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Local kids participate in the Pie Eating Contest Saturday, Sept. 29, afternoon at the New Bremen Pumpkinfest.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Pumpkinfest3-1.jpgLocal kids participate in the Pie Eating Contest Saturday, Sept. 29, afternoon at the New Bremen Pumpkinfest. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Delilah Zamola, left, 8, of St. Marys, competes in the pumpkin eating contest at Pumpkinfest Saturday, Sept. 29. She is the daughter of Miranda Zamola.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Pumpkinfest4-1.jpgDelilah Zamola, left, 8, of St. Marys, competes in the pumpkin eating contest at Pumpkinfest Saturday, Sept. 29. She is the daughter of Miranda Zamola. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Greg Berning, of New Bremen, throws the bean bag in the Corn Hole Tournament during the Pumpkinfest at New Bremen Saturday, Sept. 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN100118Pumpkinfest5-1.jpgGreg Berning, of New Bremen, throws the bean bag in the Corn Hole Tournament during the Pumpkinfest at New Bremen Saturday, Sept. 29. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News