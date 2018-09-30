Rollover crash

Ohio state troopers walk near a white car that reportedly rolled from the north bound lanes of I75 past the south bound lanes and into the ditch near mile marker 102 by Botkins around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30. There was no more information as of press time.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News