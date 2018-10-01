125 Years Ago

October 1, 1893

An excursion from Bellefontaine and Sidney will be run over the Big Four to Chicago Oct. 9 at the low rate of$6 for the round trip. Tickets will be good for 10 days. This excursion is run for the benefit of Logan and Shelby county people and will consist of a special train. It will not be necessary to change cars at Indianapolis.

———

W.H.C. Goode and wife, and daughters Carrie and Francis, and sons Charles and Frank, left today for Chicago and the World’s Fair.

100 Years Ago

October 1, 1918

More than 400 Liberty Loan bond salesmen met at the M.E. Church last night to receive their final instructions before starting out on their selling campaign this morning. The total quota for Shelby county is $530,600, with the Sidney share of this amounting to $116,000.

———

The annihilation or capture of two German divisions in the Argonne Forest seemed to be a certainty today. The French troops on the west and American troops on the east of the forest have affected a juncture, trapping the German divisions.

75 years Ago

October 1, 1943

The streets of Sidney were thronged last night to see the military parade and ceremonies which preceded the premier showing of the Army relief benefit movie, “This Is The Army” at Warner theatre. A highlight of the parade was the appearance of 98-year-old Byron Joslin, Shelby county’s only surviving Civil War Veteran.

———

British soldiers are occupying Naples without opposition after German troops withdrew, on Italy’s coast. Britain’s 8th Army resumed its advance. On the Soviet Red Army troops have launched a series of attacks along the great bend of the Dniepr River trying to push across bridgeheads. Allied bombers are attacking Vienna, Austria.

50 Years Ago

October 1, 1968

James Schneider, Class of 1962, Sidney High School and son of Mr. and Mrs. Chester Schneider has received a Master’s degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind. He majored in European history and is now teaching at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden, Ohio.

———

YORKSHIRE- Yorkshire Grain Elevator was leveled by flames today. It was the third area elevator to be ravaged by fire within the past 18 days. Fireman saved several grain bins which were within 20 feet of the flames. The office portion was on fire but was saved although damaged but there was time to remove the records before they were ruined by water. A fertilizer storage shed to the south of the main elevator was also saved.

25 Years Ago

October 1, 1993

Police officer John A. Frilling, 32, of Sidney has been promoted to the position of sergeant, replacing Roger E. Baker whose retirement becomes effective this month. Frilling’s promotion follows a recent competitive examination among eligible police officers administered by the Sidney Civil Service Commission. Frilling has been an officer for the City of Sidney since July 1984. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army before coming to Sidney and has earned his associate degree in criminal justice from Edison State College. Baker is a 24 year veteran of the Sidney Police Department. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1983.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/10/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org