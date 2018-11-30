Minster store expanding to Troy

MINSTER — The Kuenning family, owners of Western Ohio True Value Hardware, have announced the expansion to a fourth location.

Western Ohio Hardware Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned business headquartered in Minster. The company’s primary focus is retail hardware. There are also rental and commercial supply divisions.

The Kuennings have entered into an agreement to acquire the True Value Hardware Store in Troy from Tim Weitzel, effective Dec. 3.

They have extensive renovations planned for the buildings. The roof has been replaced. A sprinkler system, new entrance and expansion into the empty building beside the current hardware store are in the works. Along with the expanded space will be the addition of new categories to the existing inventory mix, which include, but are not limited to, Stihl power equipment, an extensive line of grills, Toro lawnmowers and snowblowers and patio furniture. Plans call for doubling the size of the current fastener department. The new location will be managed by Bruce Fisher.

Western Ohio Hardware was purchased in 1953 by Stan and Dona Mae Kuenning in downtown New Bremen. In 1976, a second store opened in Minster. The two small stores combined into the current, 40,000-square-feet location midway between Minster and New Bremen in 1987. A second location — in St. Henry — was added in 2004. In 2013, the family business expanded with the addition of a third location, in Wapakoneta.

The Troy True Value Hardware was established in 1989 by Tim Weitzel and Chris Steinke. After working in the hardware store for 20 years, Steinke decided it was time for him to move on to other challenges, and Weitzel continued to run the business. He plans to work part time for the new owners.

Most of the current employees will continue their careers with the growing business.

“The Kuenning family and the entire Western Ohio True Value staff are looking forward to serving the people of Troy and the surrounding area,” said owner Linda Kuenning.