North Central Ohio Solid Waste District

URBANA — The Board of Directors of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will hold a special commissioners meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. at the Champaign County Commissioners Office, 1512 S. US 68, Urbana.

West Central Ohio Network Board

SIDNEY — The West Central Ohio Network Board will meet Friday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. at the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1200 Childrens Home Road.