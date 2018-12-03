Grand jury indicts robbery suspect

SIDNEY – A Dayton man accused of robbing a local pharmacy has been indicted for the crime by the Shelby County grand jury during its Nov. 29 session. Three charges involving the robbery and possession of drugs were handed down.

Another 15 people were indicted on various charges and will face arraignment at 10 a.m. Thursday in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Khavaughn Anquan Cochran, 21, Dayton, was charged with robbery and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, all second-degree felonies. Online court records state Cochran threatened to harm employees during the robbery.

The drugs charges are related to him allegedly having large amounts of Hydrocodone and Oxycodone, believed to be taken from the pharmacy. Sidney Police reported a K9 officer is credited with apprehending Cochran, who was found a short time later.

On Nov. 26, Cochran entered the Sidney CVS Pharmacy, 324 Fourth Ave., and attempted to take approximately $1,000 worth of oxycodone and hydrocodone around 1 p.m.

Police dispatchers received a call from CVS employees alerting them of the robbery, and that the suspect had fled northbound on foot.

Cochran had supposedly passed a note to the employees threatening harm if they did not comply. He had a hand in his pocket, leading employees to believe he may have been carrying a gun, according to reports.

Officers arrived and began searching for Cochran when K9 officer Kilo was released. The canine caught and stopped Cochran a block away near 430 Fourth Ave.

Cochran is currently being held on a $30,000 cash only bond at the Shelby County Jail.

Jesse A. White, 30, 320 Franklin Ave., was indicted on three charges regarding his arrest on Nov. 16.

White is charged with illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony, and forgery, and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

He was arrested allegedly in possession of substances to manufacture Methamphetamine near a school. He was also charged for having counterfeit banknotes and material to print counterfeit bills.

He remains incarcerated at the county jail on a $30,000 cash only bond.

The grand jury also indicted Matthew D.A. Shoe, 35, 615 East St., on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Authorities contend Shoe stabbed another person causing injury on Nov. 17.

Shoe is currently being held on a $25,000 cash only bond at the county jail.

Five also incarcerated

Five other people indicated are also being held at the jail on various charges and bond amounts. They include:

• Matthew I. McKenzie, 29, 403 Michigan St., tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of ingesting Methamphetamine during a traffic stop on March 17 to avoid detection.

• Kyle L. Jester, 26, St. Paris, receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and driving under suspension, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He is accused of receiving a vehicle he knew was stolen and drove while under suspension.

• Travis Teasley, 42, 224 Pike St., aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested on Nov. 17 allegedly in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Misty L. Harmon, 10824 Little Turtle Way, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. She was arrested on Oct. 2 supposedly with heroin.

• Perry L. Price, 21, at large, failure to provide a change of address, a third-degree felony. On Nov. 6, he allegedly failed to provide a new address have two related convictions.

Drug, forgery, sex charges formalized

Other indictments include:

• John S. Cottom, 38, at large, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested on Aug. 27 supposedly in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Michael Miller, 48, at large, importuning, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of soliciting a 15-year-old female for sexual conduct.

• Douglas Leroy Selanders II, St. Marys, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested allegedly in possession of Fentanyl.

• Daniel R. Chapman, 25, 207 Robb St., Jackson Center, possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, and, driving under the influence of drugs, and, a specified concentration of controlled substances, both first-degree misdemeanors. He was arrested on Aug. 18 believed to be in possession of cocaine and Methamphetamine. He is also accused of operating a motor vehicle while on a large amount of drug abuse substance.

• Geneva D. Ashcroft, 33, 614 Third Ave., obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly lied to a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy regarding an accused felon of being concealed in her residence.

• Loren Alexander Huckabone, 28, 1026 Wiles Road, theft, a fifth-degree felony. She is accused of taking a bank card from another person without permission.

• Amy R. Morris, 102 E. Bennett St., aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. She was arrested on Aug. 24 supposedly in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Fred McCluskey, 49, 132 Pike St., forgery, a fifth-degree felony. He is charged for allegedly passing a $100 counterfeit bill at Lee’s Chicken, 1230 Wapakoneta Ave.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

