Zacory Wiswell, 10, of Jackson Center, son of Cory and Lori Wiswell, has Santa painted on his face by Madith Barton, of Maplewood, during Christmas In The Village at Jackson Center Local School where Santa visited and their was a tree lighting ceremony held by the Cub Scout Pack 90. The event was held Sunday, Dec. 2.

Breelyn Gariety, 8, of Jackson Center, daughter of Kevin and Jaime Gariety, puts marshmallows into a bag of coco mix held by Jackson Center 4-H member Devlin Allen, 18, of Sidney, son of John and Lori Allen, Sunday, Dec. 2. Breelyn was attending Christmas In The Village at Jackson Center Local School where Santa visited and their was a tree lighting ceremony held by the Cub Scout Pack 90.

Meeting with Santa at Jackson Center Local School are, left to right, Chandler Cooper, 8, son of Matt Cooper, Hunter Selhorst, both of Jackson Center, 10, son of Peggy and Bob Selhorst, and Riley Puff, 8, of DeGraff, son of Jill and Ernie Puff.