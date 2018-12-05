Heavy metal

Eddie Rivera, of Xenia, puts a new downspout on the Shelby County Court House Wednesday, Dec 5. Half of the downspouts are being replaced now the other half will be replaced sometime next year. The downspouts are being replaced because some of the old ones have begun to leak causing damage.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News