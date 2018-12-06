Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst, center, gives his acceptance speech after being named Historian of the Year by the Shelby County Historical Society at the Ross Historical Center in Sidney, Thursday, Dec. 6. Barhorst had been lured to the event thinking he would be reading a proclamation for Mary Ann Olding, far right, of Minster, who he thought would be getting the prize. Barhorst said he thought Olding, who handed him the trophy, was more deserving of the award. Shelby County Historical Society Board of Trustees Secretary Rich Wallace announced Barhorst as the Historian of the Year and Sidney City Council member Steve Wagner read a proclamation. Sneaking in to surprise Barhorst were, left to right, his granddaughter Annabelle Faber, 3, his daughter, Sarah Faber, both of Piqua, and his wife, Jenny Barhorst, of Sidney. Annabelle is also the daughter of Jason Faber.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News