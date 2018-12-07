On the agendas

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet in special session, Monday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m., in the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The board will meet in executive session to discuss a personnel matter.

Fairlawn School Board

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session, Monday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m., in the school library.

The board will consider a policy proposal, discuss employment matters, accept resignations and award service contracts.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet in regular session, Monday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m., at 122 E. Pike St.

The board will give third reading to ordinances establishing rates for electric, water and sewer service; establish job classifications and pay rates for village employees and give first reading to an ordinance concerning an easement.

Loramie Township trustees

RUSSIA — The Loramie Township trustees will meet in regular session, Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m., in the Russia Fire House.

All meetings are open to the public.

Botkins Village Council

BOTKINS — The Botkins Village Council will meet in regular session, Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., in the village office building.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet in regular session, Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., in the Village Hall.

Edison State Community College Board of Trustees

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Board of Trustees will meet in regular session, Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 2:30 p.m., on the Piqua campus.

The board will award a contract for the construction of the Robinson Student Career Center in Troy, consider efficiency goals and a paid leave donation program policy and hear reports before moving into executive session.

Russia Village Council

RUSSIA — The Russia Village Council will meet in regular session, Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m., at 232 W. Main St.

New Bremen Village Council

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen Village Countil will be having a budget work session on Saturday, Dec. 15, from from 9 a.m. to noon.