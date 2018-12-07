Music to their ears

The Sidney 7th grade orchestra performs at the Sidney High School auditorium Thursday, Dec. 6. The Sidney 6th, 8th and High School Orchestra’s also performed during the “Sidney City Schools Orchestras Winter Concert. The orchestr director is Janet Fu.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News