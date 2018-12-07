Three join United Way board

SIDNEY — Mary Lou Lacy, director of A.C. Materials and Supply Chain at Emerson; Phil Borger, associate of Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister, and Shenk, L.P.A.; and Chad Wilson, lead pastor of Sidney First Church of the Nazarene, have been elected to the Shelby County United Way Board of Trustees beginning Jan. 1.

Lacy, of Sidney, joins the Finance Committee. She is a graduate of St. Wendelin High School in Fostoria. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Findlay and her Master of Business Administration from Wright State University. She has been employed by Emerson since 1971. She is a past president and treasurer of APICS-Association for Operations Management and is currently an at-large director. She is married to Jim, and they have two children.

Borger, of Tipp City, joins the Special Projects Committee. He is a graduate of St. Henry High School and obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton, his master’s degree from Ohio University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati Law School. He is married to Jodi, and they have three children.

Wilson, of Sidney, joins the Community Initiatives Committee. He is a graduate of Centerburg High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Mount Vernon Nazarene University. He has been the lead pastor for 15 years at Sidney First Church of the Nazarene, with the previous eight years as associate/youth pastor. He is currently the secretary of the Shelby County Ministerial Association and chairman of Shelby County Revive. He is married to Susan, and they have three children.

Scott Barr, executive director of the Shelby County United Way, said, “This past year, three board members completed their terms with very specific skill sets. I am excited we have identified three new leaders who care about community and impact that will enhance the skill set of our board. We are grateful they have agreed to serve our organization.”