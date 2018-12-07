New truck stop opening soon

SIDNEY — After months of anticipation, Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores is scheduled to open next week.

The new truck stop, located along Interstate 75 near the Fair Road exit at the intersection of Vandemark Road, is scheduled to open, Thursday morning, Dec. 13.

Tara Carr, Love’s media relations supervisor, explained that next week’s opening will be a soft opening so the general manager and workers can “get their feet under them.” The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is set for a couple of weeks later, Jan. 8, at 10:30 a.m.

“Sidney’s convenient location near Columbus and Dayton on Interstate 75 makes it an ideal place to serve customers with the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for. We’re eager to serve even more customers in Ohio with innovative amenities that cater to those traveling through the Buckeye state,” Carr responded in an email when asked why Love’s chose Sidney.

The travel stop will include separate gas stations for semitrailers and cars, a convenience store, restaurants, a tire store, truck scales and semitrailer parking. Hardee’s fast food, Godfather’s Pizza and Chester’s Chicken are the restaurants that will be inside the convenience store.

“We’re elated to offer customers an on-site Speedco at our Sidney location, providing quick lube and inspection services to professional drivers. The Speedco also offers a plethora of tire brands to professional drivers, including Michelin, Goodyear, Yokohama, Aeolus and Love’s Retread tires,” Carr’s email said in explaining a large building behind the convenience store.

The Sidney truck stop will employ 60 to 80 people. Carr said all positions are currently filled, but applications are still being accepted.

Love’s truck stop, as seen Friday, Dec. 7, will open Dec. 13, in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN120818LovesSoon.jpg Love’s truck stop, as seen Friday, Dec. 7, will open Dec. 13, in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Love’s Travel Stops opens Dec. 13

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.