The Community Christmas Dinner an other festivities

Kevin Kapnick, left, 7, of Sidney, son of Stephanie Kapnick and Jeff Kapnick looks at Thomas the Trains with Sidney Police Officer Rachel Croskrey during Shop With a Cop at Walmart Sunday, Dec. 9. Law enforcement from around the area descended on Walmart to help kids pick out some new clothes and a toy or two during the annual program.

Sidney council member Steve Wagner came to SCARF’s garage sale dressed for the ocasion Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. The SCARF fundraiser went well with the bulk of items being sold.

Judge Duane Goettemoeller, far right, puts beans on the plate of Miriam Hoy, of Sidney, Community Christmas Dinner in the Civil Defense Building Saturday, Dec. 8. Looking on is Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst. The Anna Jazz Band performed at the event.

Thyri Burral, 1, scarfs down on a spoonful of mashed potatoes while sitting in the lap of dad’s, Michael Burral, lap during the Community Christmas Dinner in the Civil Defense Building Saturday, Dec. 8. Thyri is also the child of Marlaina Burral. The Anna Jazz Band performed at the event.

Lacee Francis, 4, of Sidney, daughter of Cheyenne and Chad Francis, tells Santa her wish list at the Community Christmas Dinner in the Civil Defense Building Saturday, Dec. 8. The Anna Jazz Band performed at the event.

Bradley King, left, 8, of Sidney, son of Amanda King, picks out presents to buy with help from Melinda Smith, both of Sidney, in the Auto Vue Drive-In’s annual Santa’s Workshop Saturday, Dec. 8. Held in the AMVETS hall parents could shop local vendors while their kids made crafts and visited with Santa.

Valerie Wiford, left, 4 and her sister Dana Wiford, 3, both of Minster, both the children of Zach and Kim Wiford, tell Santa what they want for Christmas. Santa made his annual visit to the Minster Gazebo Saturday, Dec. 8.

Making antlers to wear on their heads at the Port Jefferson X-Mas party in the village are, left to right, Noah Spradlin, 8, of Sidney, Isaac Rouch, 6, of St. Paris, son of Jessica and T.J. Rouch, and Abram Spradlin, 5, of Sidney. Besides crafts people, ate, sang hymns and read from the Bible. Noah and Abram are the children of Joe and Nikki Spradlin.

Philip Chilcote directs the Sidney Civic Band during the 2018 Christmas Concert at Connection Point Church of God Sunday, Dec. 9. Chris Gibbs was the Master of Ceremonies. The band performed such classics as Blue Christmas, Here Comes Santa Claus and Do You Hear What I Hear. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Girl Scout Lily Holobaugh, left, 11, of Anna, daughter of Sarah Holobaugh, brings a fresh cup of coffee to Lois Riethman, of Sidney, during the Community Christmas Dinner in the Civil Defense Building Saturday, Dec. 8. The Anna Jazz Band performed at the event.