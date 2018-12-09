Outstanding cooperator honored at banquet

FORT LORAMIE — The 72nd annual dinner meeting of the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) was held Dec. 6 at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. John Lenhart, secretary of the Board of Supervisors for the Shelby SWCD, served as emcee for the evening. A video presentation prepared by Ryan Evers and Sophie Hurley depicted the work of the District over the past year. Approximately 100 guests enjoyed the pictorial review of conservation works across the county. Featured were technical practices and structures, services for both rural and urban residents, conservation education and community outreach events.

Forest and Ruth Pence were tapped as the 2018 Outstanding Cooperators of the year. The Pences have been long time cooperators of the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District and advocates of conservation. Over the years, Forest and Ruth have been dedicated friends of conservation. They have installed many conservation practices on the land, including grass waterways, buffer strips, whole field CRP, and most recently a shallow water wildlife area.

The Pences received a $100 check from the Luther and Iva Heintz Memorial Fund, a plaque, and a sign for their barn. Forest and Ruth are some of the many conservationists across the state that are making a positive impact upon the landscape. Congratulations to the Pence Family!

John Lenhart was also recognized for his retirement from the Board of Supervisors for the Shelby SWCD. John has been an active member of the Board over the past 12 years. His dedication and charisma will be greatly missed.

Numerous other people who freely give of their time throughout the year to support the programs of the District were asked to stand and be recognized. These dedicated volunteers are invaluable in helping to get the conservation message out to citizens of all ages across Shelby County.

An election was held to fill two Board of Supervisor spots. Steve Berning was elected and Lenny Albers was re-elected to serve a three year term on the District Board of Supervisors. Their new term will begin January 1, 2019. Congratulations to Steve and Lenny! Other board members serving in 2019 will include; Tom Seger, John Geise, and Bill Maxson.

The audience was entertained and enlightened by Mr. Aaron Wilson, PhD, from The Ohio State University Byrd Polar & Climate Research Center. Aaron is passionate about providing weather and climate information to the agricultural community. He encourages everyone across the rural to urban gradient to think about “your climate change” and how changing weather extremes are impacting your lives. Get the conversation started!

Shelby SWCD encourages every resident to do their part in conserving the precious natural resources we have been blessed with in Shelby County. For conservation assistance, please contact our office at 937-492-6520, extension 3, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Aaron Wilson, Phd, Climate specialist with OSU Extension, discusses climate change with the attendees of the Shelby County Soil and Water 72nd Annual Report and Banquet in Fort Loramie Thursday, Dec. 6. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN121018ShelbySoil2.jpg Aaron Wilson, Phd, Climate specialist with OSU Extension, discusses climate change with the attendees of the Shelby County Soil and Water 72nd Annual Report and Banquet in Fort Loramie Thursday, Dec. 6. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Tom Seger (R), Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District, presents the Outstanding Cooperator Award to Forest and Ruth Pence, of Houston, during the Shelby County Soil and Water 72nd Annual Report and Banquet in Fort Loramie Thursday, Dec. 6. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN121018ShelbySoil1.jpg Tom Seger (R), Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District, presents the Outstanding Cooperator Award to Forest and Ruth Pence, of Houston, during the Shelby County Soil and Water 72nd Annual Report and Banquet in Fort Loramie Thursday, Dec. 6. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

By Sophie Hurley For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is the education coordinator for the Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District.

