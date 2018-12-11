One-car accident

In the aftermath of a one-car crash at about 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 11, the vehicle rests along Thompson-Schiff Road between Anna and Sidney. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the woman driver was traveling north on Thompson-Schiff Road and for an unknown reason, missed the stop sign at Fort Loramie-Swanders Road, swerved into and took out the guard rail and went down the embankment. Anna Rescue and Anna Fire were the first to respond to the scene. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded. The driver was transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

