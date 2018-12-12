Berning elected CAAO vice president

DUBLIN — The Southwest District of the County Auditors’ Association of Ohio (CAAO) installed officers for 2019 at their annual Winter Conference. Those installed were Pickaway County Auditor Melissa Betz as president; Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning as vice president and Brown County Auditor Jill Hall as secretary/treasurer. Washington County Auditor William McFarland was the installation officer during a ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Embassy Suites Dublin.

“As VP of the SW District of the CAAO, I will be representing our district at the monthly Executive Committee meetings in Columbus,” said Berning. “We will be working closely with the CAAO Headquarters to offer initiatives and monitor legislative proposals that impact local taxpayers. During 2019 we anticipate much activity with a new session of the General Assembly, the biennial state budget, and continuing changes in a variety of state and local tax issues.”

The CAAO includes all 88 Ohio County Auditors. It was established to promote and protect the interests of the taxpayers of Ohio and to improve the administration of county government.