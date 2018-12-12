Sprague names Foltyn chief of staff

COLUMBUS – Ohio Treasurer-elect Robert Sprague announced key members of the senior staff for his incoming administration.

“Now’s the time to put our plans in action and get to work,” said Treasurer-elect Sprague. “Each member of this team brings along extensive experience working in and around the various branches of Ohio government. I have full confidence we’ll hit the ground running on day one and keep Ohio moving in the right direction.”

Jody Foltyn, chief of staff

For nearly 13 years, Foltyn served an integral role at Capitol Strategies Group, including nine years as Vice President of the Columbus-based government affairs and political consulting firm. Foltyn devised and executed comprehensive advocacy efforts before the General Assembly and executive offices on behalf of the firm’s clients and served in senior leadership positions on a number of state and local candidate and issue campaigns. Most recently, Foltyn served as the campaign manager for Treasurer-elect Robert Sprague through both the primary and general elections. Foltyn graduated with Honors from The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

Bill Beagle, senior director of policy and program administration

Beagle is completing the second of two terms serving Ohio’s 5th Senate District. Prior to his election in 2010, Beagle forged a successful career in the financial services, banking, and real estate sectors. This professional expertise proved vital as he helped to modernize Ohio’s financial institutions tax and lead other efforts while serving on the Finance, Insurance & Financial Institutions, and Ways & Means committees. Beagle has long championed a variety of workforce and economic development initiatives and represented the Ohio Senate on both the Governor’s Executive Workforce Board and the Ohio Retirement Study Council. Beagle received his bachelor’s degree in Finance from Miami University and an MBA from Cleveland State University.

Michael Lenzo, chief legal counsel

Lenzo has served as the Ohio House Republican Caucus’ Chief Legal Counsel for nearly a decade. During that time, he conducted and oversaw legal research efforts while also advising House members on the development of legislation and ethics compliance. Prior to his current role, Lenzo spent six years as a legislative aide in the Ohio House. He is a graduate of the Capital University Law School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from The Ohio State University.

Sam Rossi, director of communications

A veteran communicator in and around the Statehouse, Rossi will join the Treasurer’s Office following his most recent role as Press Secretary for Ohio Secretary of State and Lieutenant Governor-elect Jon Husted. Prior to joining the Secretary’s Office, he served two stints in the Ohio Senate before being named Communications Director at the Ohio Department of Medicaid and later the Director of Government Affairs for the Ohio Association of Health Plans. Rossi is a graduate of Ohio University and holds a bachelor’s degree in English and master’s degree in Political Science.

Kim Flasher, chief administrative officer

A top officer at the Ohio House of Representatives, Flasher has spent more than 25 years serving the chamber. She is currently serving her second stint as the Ohio House’s Chief Administrative Officer, a position she has held since 2011 and previously held from 2001 to 2007. Before joining the chamber’s administrative office, Flasher served as an aide to former Republican leaders Bill Batchelder and Corwin Nixon. She holds a degree from the University of Rio Grande.

Treasurer-elect Sprague added that additional announcements will be forthcoming.

“In the coming days, we will round out our leadership team with a hard-working and experienced staff that Ohio can be proud of,” Sprague said.

Sprague will assume office as Ohio’s 48th treasurer of state on Jan. 14, 2019.