Barhorst’s Belgian stallion wins Bronze Merit award

FORT LORAMIE — Jess Supreme, a two-year-old Belgian stallion, owned by George and Ted Barhorst, of Fort Loramie, has been granted the Bronze Merit award, by the Belgian Draft Horse Corporation, for the 2018 show season.

The Barhorsts purchased the stallion from Chris Jess, of Arthur, Illinois, this spring.

According to Jenna Hovermale, chief operating officer of the Belgian Draft Horse Corporation, the Belgian Merit Program is based on a ranking system, determined by how the horses place at shows.

Jess Supreme’s record for the 2018 show season includes first place and grand champion of the Shelby County Fair; first place at the Ohio State Fair; first place, grand champion, and supreme champion at the Preble County Fair; first place and supreme champion at Boone County Fair, of Boone County, Kentucky; and first place, grand champion, and supreme champion at the Darke County Fair.

The stallion was shown by Don Barhorst.

Don Barhorst shows two-year-old Belgian stallion, Jess Supreme, at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_ChampionHorse-copy.jpg Don Barhorst shows two-year-old Belgian stallion, Jess Supreme, at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. Courtesy photo.

By Aimee Hancock

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.

