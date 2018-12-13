Love’s opens its doors

Theo Kelzenberg, 1, held by his dad, Sam Kelzenberg, attended the soft opening of Love’s truck stop along with his mom, Kirstie Crisp, left, all of Sidney, Thursday, Dec. 13. A display of stuffed animals caught the eye of Theo. Love’s has everything one would expect at a truck stop such as belts for holding down things, neck support pillows and everything you would find in a tool box, neon vests and more. There are also some medieval metal helmets for sale. A Chester’s bird mascot stopped by at the Chester’s to meet and greet. The truck stop also has a Hardee’s.
