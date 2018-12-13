Spreading the Christmas joy

SIDNEY — The twinkling lights at night shine in the children’s eyes who visit the Christmas display by Roger Purtee and his sister, Cindy Purtee.

The lights came on Dec. 3 for the holiday season, said Roger Purtee. “The kids always visit the lights. They are all smiles when they look at them. It brings tears to my eyes.”

The Purtees have been decorating their apartment at 1527 E. Court St., Apt. A, for the past three years.

Purtee said many of the families who live in his neighborhood don’t have the funds to decorate outside their apartment or home.

“We let the kids come in and look at our tree,” said Purtee. “It brings joy to their eyes when they look at the tree. Some kids up here don’t have Christmas or lights.”

The Purtees decorate the railing of their apartment and a Christmas tree.

“The kids can put their ornaments on the tree,” said Purtee. “We have 15 to 20 ornaments on it right now.”

His decorations include red and white lights, snowflakes and ribbon on the railing’s poles.

“If I don’t have the lights on, the kids knock on my door and ask me to turn them on,” said Purtee.

