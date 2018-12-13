Sheriff’s Office investigates school threat

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriffi’s Office investigated a report of a student threatening to shoot up a Shelby County School.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 12, 2018, at approximately 7:45 p.m. the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a detective with the Sidney Police Department reference a call they received from an out of state law enforcement agency saying that a student was making threats toward a county school.

“The information was passed on to our office and an investigation into where the comment originated was initiated,” said Chief Deputy Jim Frye. “It was found that a juvenile was on their PlayStation 4 and had made the comment ‘Who wants to help me shoot up the school’ while in a group of players on PlayStation 4. One of the out of state parents were made aware of the comment by their child and called their local law enforcement agency.”

During the course of the investigation it was found that the juvenile, who is a Fairlawn student, did make the comment, and had communicated with another Fairlawn student about shooting up the school. All parents cooperated fully and it was found that although the juvenile made the comment, they had no means of carrying out a threat.

While speaking with the second juvenile, it was learned that it was common for students to make comments about shooting up the school while at school as a joke.

“We want to remind students that this type of behavior will not be tolerated and any comments of this type will be investigated thoroughly and criminal charges could be filed. We mindfully caution students to never make comments about shooting someone or someplace, as this is a crime and not a joking matter,” said Frye.

As with this incident, we encourage anyone who overhears comments about pending school violence, that they report it to their teachers, parents, law enforcement or any adult.

The school sent out two “One Call’s” informing the district of the incident.

“We would like to thank the Fairlawn staff, and their school resource deputy for their support and cooperation throughout the investigation,” said Frye.

The incident details were presented to the Shelby County Juvenile Prosecutor and at this time no charges will be filed as he agrees with the course of action taken by law enforcement and the school.