Window gazing

Danny Slife, of Sidney, walks past colorful windows painted for the season to The Spot, where he has breakfast and lunch every day of the week. Slife’s brother, Rob Slife, a cook at the restaurant, is often the man cooking his brother’s hamburger. The windows were designed and painted by Darlene, Christine and Matt Clayton, of Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN121518SpotWindow-1.jpg Danny Slife, of Sidney, walks past colorful windows painted for the season to The Spot, where he has breakfast and lunch every day of the week. Slife’s brother, Rob Slife, a cook at the restaurant, is often the man cooking his brother’s hamburger. The windows were designed and painted by Darlene, Christine and Matt Clayton, of Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News