On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 a.m. at the board office.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Miami Conservancy District Board of Directors

DAYTON — The Board of Directors of the Miami Conservancy District and its subdistricts will meet Thursday, Dec. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at the district office, 38 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. The meeting will be preceded by a work session starting at 9 a.m.