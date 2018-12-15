Laying wreaths on veteran’s graves during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Graceland Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 15 are front to back James Myers, of Sidney, Shelby Oaks Club Pro Rob Fridley, and Shelby County Commissioner Bob Guillozet. The day is used to honor veterans accross the U.S..

Saluting a wreath laid for the U.S. Air Force are, left to right, color guard member Jeremy Wick, of Anna, active U.S. Air Force member A1C Courtney Gasson, retired U.S. Air Force after 24 years Hendrik Roozemond, both of Sidney, and Boy Scout Landon Sibert, 11, of Port Jefferson, son of Tara and Rob Sibert. Wreaths were laid for different U.S. military branches and groups as part of a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Graceland Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 15