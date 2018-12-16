Arts council to raffle handcrafted canoe

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council will raffle a handmade, wooden strip canoe.

On display in the arts council gallery at 216 N. Miami Ave., it was crafted by Gene Hollerich, of Sidney. The one-of-a-kind, 11-foot, one-seat canoe is valued at $3,100. The advantages of a wooden canoe are its appearance and its handling characteristics. A wooden canoe is made of many pieces, which allows it to respond to the water, as well as the paddler it carries, as no molded material can.

The builder of the canoe served as Darke County Court Judge for 24 years. He worked daily with Darke County citizens to enhance the civic and legal environment of their communities. After retiring from the bench, Hoellrich found time to focus on his passion for working with wood.

Raffle tickets cost $5 each or six for $25. They are available at the Gateway Arts Council gallery, 216 N. Miami Ave., and Ron & Nita’s, 134 S. Main Ave. and from arts council board members.

The winner’s name will be drawn, April 13, at a concert by the Osmond Brothers that will be presented by the arts council.

Proceeds of raffle ticket sales will support the varied programs of the arts council. Celebrating more than 30 years, Gateway provides Shelby and surrounding counties with quality arts, entertainment and cultural enrichment. Its diversified, year-round programming includes events that appeal to all ages and interests.

As part of its Presents Series, Gateway offers nationally-known artists four times a year at the Sidney High School Auditorium. This season alone, more than 18 counties and six states were represented in audiences at the Presents shows. The Presents Series is only one of the variety of arts programs that Gateway provides. Gateway also grants funds to other area arts organizations, provides an art gallery in the Gateway Arts Council office that features a new artist every six to eight weeks, provides musical instruments so children can participate in school music programs, presents three to four performances for children throughout Shelby County, partners with various other nonprofits to enrich Shelby County, hosts the Princess Ball and Bad Art By Good People. Gateway also hosts private piano, violin and vocal lessons in the Gateway office and each year offers Art in the Park and the Lego exhibit to the children of Shelby County.

For information, call 937-498-2787.