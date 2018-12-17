125 years

Monday, Sec. 17, 1893

Carl, the little four-year-old son of Ben B. Amann, stepped off the door and fell into the cellar in front of H.C. Ayers store this morning and was badly bruised.

———

The Knights of St. John have moved from the hall in the Montanus building to the hall in the Burkhart building.

100 years ago

Monday, Dec. 17, 1918

The officers for the past year were re-elected when members of the Shelby County Farm Bureau held their annual meeting Saturday. Serving during the coming year will be: L.E. Marrs, president; H.O. Hagelberger, vice president; N.J. Moore, secretary-treasurer. Members of the executive committee are W.M. Cory, G.C. Miller, G.R. Brandt, W.R. Joslin, and Carl Tunks.

———

The Pierette club has issued invitations for the first of a series of dances to be given in the Knights of Columbus all this winter. The dance is scheduled for Dec. 26. Members of the club include, Ladonna Hoban, Margaret Dillon, Naoma Ovenden, Claire Bush, Magdalene Kingseed, Vera Huelsman, Margaret Amann, Irene Weingartner and Mary Louise Gerlach.

75 years ago

Monday, Dec. 17, 1943

Two of the five charter members of the Cosmos club were present when the membership held its annual Christmas party last evening at the Slagle Tea Room. The two were Mrs. Anna Wilkinson Sturm and Miss Amelia Schneeberger. The club was founded in 1908 with the other charter members including: Dr. Olive Ailes, Miss Clara Sullenberger, and the late Mrs. Cora Smith Shine.

———

With three days of the Wilson Memorial hospital expansion fund drive already past, the net receipts of the campaign are in excess of $10,000, D.H. McKellar, general chairman for the drive, reported this morning. The goal for the campaign is $35,000.

50 years ago

Monday, Dec. 17, 1968

Appointment of three local savings and loan officials to state committees have been announced. Named to the insurance committee of the league were Edwin L. Frey, secretary-treasurer of the First Federal Savings and Loan, and George R. Hoellrich, secretary of the People Federal Savings and Loan. Frank F. Amann, present of the First Federal Savings and Loan, was appointed to the public relations and advertising committee.

25 years ago

Monday, Dec. 17, 1993

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – If all those Deadheads get bored with tie-dyed t-shirts and blue jeans, they can slip into something a little more colorful, silk shirts from the collection of Jerry Garcia of The Grateful Dead.

———

Remodeling is under way at this building at 728 Wapakoneta Ave. The sign for a new business, Papa John’s pizza is erected but not yet removed is the sign from a former business there, The Chick House. Papa John’s opens in early January.

———

Sketch: An angel comes bearing a message in this drawing created by Houston High School senior Jennifer Nishwitz. There are now eight shopping days left before Christmas.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-1.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org