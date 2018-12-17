SIDNEY — The Chillicothe Police Department has received information that Linda Roach, 62, who was last seen in Chillicothe, Nov. 10, may be in the Sidney area.

A white female, Roach was last seen on 11-10-18 in the Fourth St. area of Chillicothe. She does not have a vehicle or a phone and has been entered into the LAEADS/NCIC system as a missing person. Detectives have an open case and are continually following leads in the investigation.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Roach or knows of her whereabouts should call the Chillicothe Police Department at 740-773-1191 or email to jeff.demint@chillicotheoh.gov.