Search warrant yields arrest, drugs, cash, phone

Sidney — A search warrant executed by the Sidney and Piqua Police Departments resulted in the arrest of a Sidney man and the confiscation of marijuana, cash and a cellphone Monday morning.

According to a press release from Sidney Police Sgt. Rob Jameson, Sidney and Piqua Police officers executed a narcotics search warrant Monday, Dec. 17, at 320 S. Miami Ave., Sidney. During the execution of the search warrant, a large amount of marijuana, cash and a cellphone were seized from the home. Donte Jelks, 27, of Sidney, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Jelks is incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail. He is being held on a cash only bond in the amount of $12,591.

This investigation is ongoing, the release said, and additional charges may be filed at a later date.

Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.

Anyone with any information about drug activity is asked to call the Sidney Police Narcotics Unit at 937-498-2353 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).