Crash sends two to hospital, closes St. Rt. 274

NEW BREMEN — Two people were transported to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

According to Shelby County Deputy Sheriff Jim Frye, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of the crash Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 6:38 a.m.

Frye said Preston Knasel, 18, 33 Kossuth St., Sidney, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro northbound on state Route 29 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at state Route 274 and drove into the path of a 1999 Volvo semi-tractor hauling heavy steel and crushed cars.

The eastbound semitrailer on state Route 274, which was driven by Michael J. Paulus, 49, 8989 Guadalupe Road, New Bremen, was unable to avoid hitting the Camaro. The truck then drove off the north side of state Route 274 and was slowed down by the saturated ground and became wedged between two large trees, which prevented it from hitting the home at 6822 State Route 274, owned by Tyler Poeppelman.

Knasel was transported by New Bremen Rescue to Joint Township Hospital, where he was treated and released. Paulus was also transported by New Bremen Rescue to Joint Township Hospital to be evaluated for potential non-visible injuries.

A fuel tank on the truck was knocked off when the truck went between the trees, causing a fuel spill, Frye said.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the scene. An Ohio State Highway Patrol DOT inspector, the Environmental Protection Agency and Cheri Drinkwine, director of Shelby County Emergency Management Association were also called to the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, Frye said. A witness saw Knasel’s car traveling at a very high rate of speed, he said.

There were numerous wreckers on the scene to clear away the vehicles and debris at the crash site, Frey said.

No citation has been issued at this time. Frye said their main concern was to ensure “everyone was safe and sound and gets treated.” He said they will obtain a search warrant for information contained within the air control module (ACM), such as rate of speed, at the time of the crash.

State Route 274 was closed until around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Frye said.

