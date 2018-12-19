Driver cited in crash near Botkins

WAPAKONETA — A driver has been cited following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75, at mile marker 107 in Auglaize County, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Brian Ellison, 46, of Lima, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after his Chrysler Town & Country minivan struck the rear of a commercial tractor trailer around 2:48 p.m. The semi was driven by Michael Goff, 36, of Corbin, Kentucky. Both vehicles were traveling southbound on I-75

The minivan became wedged under the rear of the semi’s trailer, trapping Ellison until he was extricated by Botkins Fire and EMS.

Ellison was transported by CareFlight to Dayton’s Miami Valley Hospital. Goff was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation by OSP.

By Aimee Hancock ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.

