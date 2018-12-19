Housing authority earns audit award

SIDNEY — A recent financial audit of Shelby Metropolitan Housing Authority (SMHA) by the Auditor of the State’s office has returned a clean audit report.

SMHA’s excellent recordkeeping has earned it the Auditor of the State Award.

Judith Wells, executive director, commended Nancy Spence, financial director, and the SMHA staff for their dedication and hard work. Spence accepted the award from Joe Braden, of the Auditor of State’s office, on behalf of Shelby MHA at the board meeting, Monday, Dec. 17.

The Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Less than eight percent of 5,900 entities audited qualify for this award. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

• The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

• The audit report must not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, single audit findings or questioned costs.

• The entity’s management letter must contain no comments related to ethics referral, questioned costs less than $10,000, lack of timely report submission, reconciliation, failure to obtain a timely single audit, findings for recovery less than $100 or public meeting or public records.